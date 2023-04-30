AON (NYSE:AON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $7.05 on Friday, reaching $325.18. 1,451,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,583. AON has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $334.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.08 and its 200-day moving average is $305.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

