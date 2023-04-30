AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Down 18.2% in April

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 923,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 187.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 764.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.