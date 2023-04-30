Analyzing Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Empire pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Empire pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Empire shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A $1.55 32.19 Empire N/A N/A N/A $2.61 10.20

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Empire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Empire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimentation Couche-Tard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Empire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alimentation Couche-Tard and Empire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 1 4 0 2.80 Empire 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus target price of $72.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.77%. Empire has a consensus target price of $43.10, indicating a potential upside of 61.79%. Given Empire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Empire is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Empire

Empire Co. Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar. The company was founded on February 12, 1963 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

