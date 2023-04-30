Analysts Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Price Target at C$13.71

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.71.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGY. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Surge Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
SGY opened at C$8.77 on Friday. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$7.15 and a one year high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$862.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.11.
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
