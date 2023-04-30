Analysts Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Price Target at C$13.71

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGY. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Surge Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

SGY opened at C$8.77 on Friday. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$7.15 and a one year high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$862.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.11.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

About Surge Energy

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

