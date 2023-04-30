Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.4 %
Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
