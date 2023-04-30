Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $70,473.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 974,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,075.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,969,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $70,473.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 974,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,075.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,600 shares of company stock worth $2,657,047. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

FOLD opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Articles

