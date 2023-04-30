Amgen One Day Volume Tops $4,374.27 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Amgen token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003497 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Amgen has traded up 108.2% against the US dollar. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $4,374.27 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10092858 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,641.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

