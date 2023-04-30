Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.60-$18.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$27.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.70 billion. Amgen also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.60-18.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.69.

AMGN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.74. 2,721,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,314. Amgen has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.89. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

