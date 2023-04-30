Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

ABCB opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

