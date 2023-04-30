American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

