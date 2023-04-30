American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of American Software stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. American Software has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $403.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Software

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $28,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $28,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,563. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Software by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

