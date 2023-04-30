American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Up 40.5% in April

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of American Rebel in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Trading Down 5.5 %

American Rebel Company Profile

NASDAQ:AREB opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. American Rebel has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

