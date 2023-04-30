American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Update

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,840,000 after purchasing an additional 737,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

