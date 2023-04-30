American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Holdings Boosted by American Assets Inc.

American Assets Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,364,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Trust accounts for about 71.7% of American Assets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. American Assets Inc. owned about 0.12% of American Assets Trust worth $195,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1,329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

Insider Activity

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,566,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

