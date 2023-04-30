American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $225,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $96,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $77.39.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.