American Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DBRG opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.54%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

