American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after purchasing an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,937,000 after purchasing an additional 102,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $260.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $358.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.96.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.80.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

