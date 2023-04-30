American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises approximately 1.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $80.25.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

