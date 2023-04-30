American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 2.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.6 %
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.85.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
