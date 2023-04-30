American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 113,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UDR by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 647,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in UDR by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.66.

UDR Trading Up 0.6 %

UDR stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.02%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.