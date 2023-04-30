American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.64 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,364.00 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.55.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

