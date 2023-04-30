Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $112.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 14.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $132.37.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Articles

