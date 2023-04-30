Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.86 million. Alteryx also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.69)-$(0.65) EPS.

NYSE:AYX opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.92.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

