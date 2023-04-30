Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,719. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $312,436.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,719. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 86,522 shares of company stock worth $1,401,091 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,452,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 123,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINE. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.08. 80,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

