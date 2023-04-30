Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s 7th Largest Position

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

