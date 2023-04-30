Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,400 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 583,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,692,734.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 316.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,792,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $537,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 56.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AMR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.56. 251,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,870. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.16. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $103.90 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 46.09 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

