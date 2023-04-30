Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $199.20 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,546 shares of company stock worth $7,510,409. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

