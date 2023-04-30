Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAU. StockNews.com began coverage on Almaden Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 313,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,236. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

