Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AAU. StockNews.com began coverage on Almaden Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
