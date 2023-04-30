Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Up 13.7% in April

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Allot Communications worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.