Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 380.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,183,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

NYSE BABA opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.59.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

