Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,336 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $57,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,256,000 after purchasing an additional 249,440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

