Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Cut to “Hold” at Laurentian

Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities cut Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.08.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.