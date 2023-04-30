Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 287.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKTS stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

