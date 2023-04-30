Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 45.6% in April

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EADSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.
Airbus Price Performance
EADSY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 79,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.
Airbus Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3572 per share. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Airbus’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.
