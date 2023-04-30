Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.5% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,290,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

APD stock opened at $294.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.92. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

