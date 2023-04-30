AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AgileThought Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ AGILW opened at $0.11 on Friday. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.