AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGILW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
AgileThought Trading Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ AGILW opened at $0.11 on Friday. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36.
