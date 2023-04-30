Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

