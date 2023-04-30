AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.43.
AECOM Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:ACM opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
About AECOM
AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.
