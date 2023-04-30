Acala Token Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $57.63 million and approximately $16.59 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00026964 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019235 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,290.30 or 0.99969888 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

