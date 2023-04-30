Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

