93,373 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 217,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 89,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,029,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,976 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IUSG stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $99.48.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

