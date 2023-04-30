74,875 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.6% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,641,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $162.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

