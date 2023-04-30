5,231 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

UNP stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.