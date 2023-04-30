435,226 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 435,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,375,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ META traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $240.32. 39,554,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,628,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $241.68. The company has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

