41,951 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,279,000 after buying an additional 2,730,784 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 2,479,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,025,650.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,620,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 1,620,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.