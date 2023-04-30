3,963 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.
Insider Activity at Visa
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.07. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
About Visa
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.