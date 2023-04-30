3,963 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.07. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.