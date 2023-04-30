292,075 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 292,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,148,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $240.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

