22,877 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,936,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

