2,030 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

