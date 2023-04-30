16,894 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,894 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.70 per share, with a total value of $380,127.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,870 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,299. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,362 shares of company stock worth $12,106,149. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. 11,629,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,044,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $132.81.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

